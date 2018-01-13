Let’s discover the Green Tea health facts in this weight loss article. Find out if Green Tea weight loss drinks work or not in burning fat and in reducing weight. Is green tea good for skin treatment and can it also prevent oral cancer and tooth decay? Get answers for all these green tea questions here.

If you are looking for one food or beverage that can help you lose weight while keeping your overall health in good condition by fighting various lifestyle diseases, then Green Tea is the answer. Yes, this amazing herb is full of health benefits and it has been used by traditional Chinese health practitioners for centuries. In fact, tea is one of the most popular beverages not only in China but in the entire Eastern world. A majority of tea drinking population is now turning to green tea due to its medicinal properties. Its ability to keep many health issues at bay especially obesity which is at the root of many lifestyle diseases, has made this beverage popular in the western world as well.

What is Green Tea and History of Green Tea

Thought the origin of tea dates back to more than 4000 years ago, green tea was first used in 2737 BC during the reign of Emperor Shennog. As the name suggests, green tea is green which means that Camellia sinensis leaves undergo minimal oxidation during processing to retain the beneficial properties of this amazing herb. On the other hand , black tea s processed using harsher methods to make the beverage tastier for mass consumption. There are many varieties of green tea depending upon the method of cultivation, harvesting and processing and of course the area where is it is grown.

Steeping or Brewing Tea

Steeping is a very common method of preparing a cup of tea. The steeping temperature varies depending upon the type of tea and preference of the user. Usually low quality green tea leaves are steeped at high temperature ( 81-87 degrees) whereas high quality varieties are steeped at lower temperature ( 61-69 degrees) and for shorter duration. High quality green tea can be stepped multiple times until the taste starts degrading.

Health Benefits of Green Tea

In recent times, herbal teas, organic teas or green teas have gained popularity due to their disease fighting capabilities. Many green tea extract based supplements have hit the market in different forms. These supplements claim to treat and control a variety of health issues including cancer and Parkinson’s disease. In fact, using it as a beverage or medicine is not the only way to consume green tea. Simply applying green tea bags on skin soothes the effect of sunburns and many skin related ailments.

Green Tea Uses And Green Tea Health Facts:

Weight Loss

Treatment of Stomach Disorders

Prevention of Various Types of Cancer (Prostrate, Colon, Lung and Breast Cancer)

Lifestyle Disease Management (Diabetes, Cardiovascular issues, BP)

Treatment of Skin Diseases

Combating Allergies

Boosting Eyesight and Mental Alertness

Lowering Cholesterol

Prevention of Oral Cancer and Tooth Decay

Treatment of Parkinson Disease

Prevention of Alzheimer’s disease

The list goes on. In fact, a cup of green tea a day can keep the doctor away. Medical and scientific community is constantly at work find different ways and methods to use the amazing health benefit of this miracle herb.

What Does Green Tea Contain?

Anti Oxidants

Naturally Occurring Folic Acid

Magnesium

Caffeine

Green Tea As a Weight Loss Aid | Green Tea As a Fat Burner

A majority of fat burning and weight loss supplements contain green teas and caffeine content for faster and term effect. It is one of the most important components of various diet plans that offer natural fat burning results without any side effects. Dieticians recommend consuming green tea in any form on daily basis. It will keep obesity away as your body’s natural fat burning mechanisms will work at its maximum efficiency. Moreover you’ll feel more alert and agile which will result in higher confidence level and more than expected levels of overall satisfaction in whatever you do.

