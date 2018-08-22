Vaping increase risk of mouth cancer by damaging DNA

E-cigarettes raise the risk of mouth cancer by damaging the DNA as vaping results in production of DNA-damaging chemicals like formaldehyde, acrolein and methylglyoxal in the participant’s mouth.

Many people have shifted to vaping to traditional smoking as they consider it as a safer thing, but the use of trendy devices should be approached with more caution as there may be unknown harmful effects.

A recent research on nicotine delivery device suggested that e-cigarette use have constricting effect on blood vessels that is similar to combustible tobacco.

A study was conducted on the participants who spend 15 minutes on vaping. Then they swabbed their cheeks and tested the saliva to know about the chemical traces. Immediately after vaping, chemicals known to damage DNA like formaldehyde, acrolein and methylglyoxal surged in the user’s mouths and these chemicals can find their way into cells and damage DNA.

Scientists found the signs of DNA damage in vaping participants. In the above three chemicals, acrolein had done notable damage to four out of five of the vaper’s oral cells. Scientists found DNA adducts, DNA-modifications that showed the early genetic changes that can develop into cancer with time.