Are you troubled with tooth decay (Dental Caries)? Then you would need to know the tooth decay causes, dental cavities and tooth decay prevention. Find out about the root canal treatment that is done by a dentist to save your decayed tooth.

One of the most common problems that most of us have faced, especially in our childhood is tooth decay. Kids love eating chocolates after chocolates, as simple as that without realizing the harm they may have on their teeth. In this post, we will walk you through tooth decay symptoms and tooth decay treatment like the root canal treatment to save the tooth.

Causes of Tooth Decay

So what are the causes of tooth decay? Well for starters, anything that has sugar content in it has some kind of impact on our teeth which is why dentists do recommend brushing our teeth twice a day. However, when proper teeth care is not taken, the result is tooth decay. And when tooth decay is not taken care of at the earliest, you could end up losing the tooth! So the next time you have sweets, chocolates, soft drinks and any sugary substances, remember to limit yourself and brush your teeth and gargle properly before you go to bed. Bacteria grow faster in your mouth when it is closed which is the case when we are sleeping.

So What is Tooth Decay or Dental Caries?

To put in simple words, tooth decay – technically known as ‘dental caries’ is the damage done to a tooth by bacteria. This happens because of improper or lack of brushing with the food debris or sugar sticking on the tooth surface and converting into acids. In turn these acids demineralize the tooth and gradually destroy the enamel and dentin of the tooth. Tooth decay can start off as a tiny discolored spot in a tooth which is called as a cavity. As the cavities grow bigger in size, they begin to trouble seriously so much so that even drinking anything hot or cold, eating anything sweet can actually be painful!

Tooth Decay Remedy

One of the best tooth decay remedies is as simple as brushing your teeth thoroughly twice a day. Brush your teeth in the morning and again just before you sleep, sometime after finishing your dinner. Keep changing your toothbrush periodically say after every two months. Ensure that you remove the food debris from your mouth so that it is free from dental plaque – the sticky substance that is visual on the teeth.

Tooth Pain Home Remedies

Tooth pain can be very painful and nasty, so never delay seeing a dentist when you face any discomfort while consuming your food and drinks. The damaged tooth tends to become sensitive, in particular to hot and cold things. If you think the tooth pain has become unbearable, then you got to search for a home remedy for tooth decay. The first thing that comes to our mind for reducing tooth pain is clove oil which is a natural anesthetic. Clove oil diluted with sesame seed oil is good in relieving the tooth pain, although it is only temporarily. Another home remedy for tooth decay and cavities is to gargle with a glass of warm water with a pinch of salt.

Treatment of Tooth Decay/ Dental Cavity Treatment

While the home remedies are at the most temporary. It is always advisable to visit the dentist before the cavity turns out into severe tooth ache and ultimately leading to tooth loss. So then what is the treatment of tooth decay? The answer is Root Canal Treatment.

So What is The Root Canal Treatment?

Root canal treatment is one of the commonly heard dental cavity treatments. More so, when the decay has spread to the pulp which is the soft center of the tooth and the layer after enamel and dentin which contains nerves. If the decay has spread beyond the pulp then you can forget about your tooth, either the dentist will do a tooth extraction for you or it will fall down on its own after losing all its mineral strength. Why not act in time and save your tooth. Teeth play an important role in digestion. So even if a tooth or two is missing, it can have a significant impact on your overall digestion process as you may not be able to chew your food properly. It is therefore crucial to stop tooth decay right in the beginning by seeing a dentist.

