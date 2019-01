Print This Post

Subscribe by Email

Connect on Linked in

Add to Google+

Follow on Facebook

Share on Facebook

Check out how to prepare Telangana Chicken

Telangana Chicken Ingredients

Chicken – 350 gms

Oil – 2 Tbsp

Curry Leaves

Onion – 2 Nos Thinly Sliced

Ginger Garlic Paste – 2 Tsp

Turmeric Powder – 1/2 Tsp

Salt – 1 Tsp

Water – 1/2 Cup

Garam Masala – 1 Tsp

Coriander Leaves

To Make Masala Powder

Coriander Seeds – 1 1/2 Tbsp

Poppy Seeds – 1 Tsp

Cumin Seeds – 1 Tsp

Peppercorn – 2 Tsp

Red Chili – 10 Nos

Grated Coconut – 2 Tbsp

Follow the below video to make Telangana Chicken