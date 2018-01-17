Who wouldn’t love to have their teeth look sparkling white? However, for most of the people this is only a dream. Let us find out the causes of teeth staining and tooth discoloration reasons in our Oral Health article. We would explain to you the various teeth whitening methods to give you an image makeover.

Sparkling teeth make an impression when you smile while stained teeth make you suppress your smile at social gatherings or even when you are with your near and dear ones. In fact, shining white teeth boost your confidence level and self esteem. That is one of the reasons why teeth whitening has become the latest fad among those who always want to look their best. It goes without saying that teeth whitening has been popular among celebrities for long as it is their professional requirement to look as impressive as they can. However, it is no longer a dental procedure that can be afforded only by celebrities.

What is Teeth Whitening?

A part of cosmetic dentistry, teeth whitening is a process of restoration of natural tooth shade by using various techniques including bleaching gels and laser tooth whitening. Bleaching is the most common and easiest method that involves the use hydrogen peroxide which has been proven to be more effective than many other tooth bleaching agent such as carbamide peroxide. Though it is better to visit a qualified dentist for teeth cleaning procedure, there are various types of DIY teeth whitening kits that work equally well if you follow the instructions carefully.

Reasons for Tooth Discoloration

You might be surprised to know that shining white is not the natural shade of our teeth. Natural shade is somewhat similar to bone-color or off-white but the general perception about teeth color is that whiter is better. When this white color starts paling during to buildup of surface stains, teeth discoloration sets in and gradually teeth become yellowish and start darkening.

Teeth Staining Causes

Tobacco

Consuming tobacco in any form such as tobacco chewing or smoking leads to teeth discoloration.

Smoking

The tar in cigarette smoke forms yellowing brown stain around the gum line which expands gradually and hides the natural shade of teeth.

Dental Plaque

Chromogenic bacteria cause plaque on the tooth surface leading to discoloration.

Chewing Betel

In the Eastern world, betel chewing is a common habit in many communities. Though betel has many health benefits, it robs the teeth of its whiteness.

Colored Liquids

Excessive use of Sports drinks, tea, coffee and colas lead to teeth staining

Medication

Certain medicines that include metallic compounds such as iron, iodine or copper may lead to teeth staining.

The list goes on but these are the most common causes that can be easily avoided if you are conscious about your appearance. Let’s take a look at some of the most common teeth whitening methods and procedures.

Teeth Whitening Methods

Dental Bleaching

Usually applied by a qualified dentist, dental bleaching procedure is completed in a few sessions depending upon the type and shade of the stains. A protective layer is painted on the gums before applying the bleaching agent. This is by far the most common teeth whitening procedure.

Toothpastes

There are various types of whitening toothpastes available on the market. These toothpastes contain the bleaching agent is small quantities that work slowly but they can be used without any medical intervention.

Whitening Gums and Teeth Whitening Strips

They are easily available OTC (you can buy them without any prescription) and can be used for quick whitening effect.

DIY Teeth Whitening Kit

These do-it-yourself teeth whitening kits have been designed keeping in mind the ability of a common user. The percentage of whitening agent in the gel is lower than what we get at a dental clinic. The process is simple. You get a teeth mold in which the gel filled and you place the mold onto your teeth and leave if for the recommended duration. Remove the mold and rinse with the toothpaste provided with the kit or the one we use at home. The procedure is repeated as per recommendations to get the desired effect.

