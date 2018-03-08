Study reveals vegetarian diet help lower cholesterol level

According to the latest report by the Daily Mail, researchers have found that a vegetarian diet is the best way to lower your cholesterol levels.

This study was revealed after reviewing nearly 50 studies.

First of all we need to know about the important facts about cholesterol. So let us check what cholesterol is and what are its advantages and disadvantages.

Cholesterol is a wax like fatty substance that is present in every cell of the body. If cholesterol accumulates in the artery, it can lead to angina by reducing the blood flow. It ultimately blocks the blood vessel leading to heart attack.

If cholesterol obstructs the blood movement to the brain by blocking the blood vessel, it can lead to stroke. Cholesterol level is also linked to diabetes and high blood pressure.

If high levels of cholesterol is not treated and left undiagnosed, it can be fatal to the person. High level of cholesterol can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Dr Yoko Yokoyama and his team from Keio University in Fujisawa examined the studies and they considered the vegetarian diets that include eating meat less than once in a month.

They observed that vegetarians had 29.2 mg less of total cholesterol per deciliter than non-vegetarians who eat meat. People who eat meat along with vegetarian diet can lower their cholesterol by 12.5 mg per deciliter.

The reason is vegetarian diet usually include more fruits, nuts and green vegetables that help in lowering the saturated fats. This means that vegetarians consume foods with more soluble fibre, soy protein and plant sterols that can lower the cholesterol.

So the persons who need to take care of their heart health need to consume green vegetables. Also the people who eat only vegetarian diet for longer duration will have healthy body composition and a better adherence to the vegetarian diet which can show the effect on blood lipids.

So the researchers urges people to start taking care of their health and nutrition immediately. They insist on starting the day by building meals with nutrient packed plant based foods.

Originally posted 2017-08-23 12:52:07.