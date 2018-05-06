Solanum surattense gives relief from urinary disorders

Solanum surattense common name is Kantakari and is used as diuretic to get relief from urinary disorders. Solanum surattense hindi name is Bhatkatayia mool.

Source, Morphology and Distribution of Solanum:

Biological Name : The Binomial name of Kantakari is Solanum surattense

Family : Kantakari belongs to the family Solanaceae

Synonyms of Solanum :

Hindi – Bhatkatayia mool

Sanskrit – Kantakari

English – Kantakari

Bengali – Kantakaari mool

Gujarati – Bhoyaringaninu jar

Tamil – Kandangattari vera

Telugu – Challanmulaga veru

The trade name of solanum is kateli ki jar. Kantakari is a prickly, much branched herb, spreads diffusely and young branches are densely covered with minute star shaped hairs, yellow shining prickles. They contain purple flowers. It is grown throughout the India on waste lands and on road sides. The whole plant is useful.

Solanum Properties:

Carminative

Expectorant

Diuretic

Febrifuge

Bitter

Digestive

Alterant

Astringent

Phytochemicals of Solanum:

The phytochemicals which are present in the kantakari are alkaloids.

Forms of use:

It is used in the form of powder and decoction.

Solanum or Kantakari Health Benefits

Medicinal uses of Solanum in treating Urinary Disorders

Solanum acts as a diuretic.

It is useful in concretions and stones in bladders.

Solanum Uses

The decoction of the plant is useful in gonorrhea.

To treat rheumatism, the decoction of the plant can be used.

If these fruits are made into a fine powder and mixed with honey, it cures chronic cough in children.

The drug is used in cough, asthma, chest pain, fever and sore throat.