Revealed! Reasons behind babies moving inside the womb

Pregnancy is a life changing experience for every woman and is filled with different emotions including the feeling of the baby moving inside the womb. Even though it is nothing unusual for pregnant women, but many wonder the reason behind these frequent movements of babies inside the womb.

As per the findings of a new study, it is revealed that a baby’s activity inside the womb is a way to develop strong bones and joints. So they concluded that movement stimulates molecular interactions turning cells and tissues of an embryo into functional bones and cartilage.

It is also revealed that less movement of babies inside womb may result in the birth of the child with brittle bones and abnormal joints. Absence of movement gives out wrong signals and abnormal joints may be formed, as the bones are formed with the directions of movements.

So as per the experts, the sensation of a child moving inside well is a good signal that baby is developing well and when there is reduction in baby activity, one should consult the physician to notice about the movement.