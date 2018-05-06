Pterocarpus marsupium benefits for diabetes | Pterocarpus marsupium uses

Pterocarpus marsupium works well for treating diabetes. Know about pterocarpus marsupium uses, chemical constituents and synonyms in this post.

Source and Distribution of Pterocarpus:

Pterocarpus consists of the dried juice of the plant Pterocarpus marsupium, belonging to the family Leguminosae, which is obtained by making vertical incisions to the stem bark, it is collected and dried.

It is also known as bijasal, indian kino tree and malbar kino.

It is distributed in the hilly regions of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Orissa and Uttar Pradesh. It is also grown in the forests of Kerala, Karnal, Assam and West Bengal. It is ruby red in colour, with astringent taste.

Pterocarpus marsupium chemical constituents

Kino contains kinotannic acid, kino-red, k-pyrocatechin (catechol), resin and gallic acid. Kinotannic acid is a glucosidal tannin, kino-red is the anhydride of kinoin, which is a insoluble phlobaphene and is produced by the action of the enzyme oxydase. Kinoin is darker in colour than the kinotannic acid. As the juice is boiled during drying, enzyme gets destroyed and insolubilisation and darkening is prevented.

Identification of drug:

When the drug solution is treated with ferrous sulphate, green colour is produced. Treatment with alkali like potassium hydroxide, violet colour is obtained. With mineral acid, a precipitate is obtained.

Pterocarpus marsupim uses

Powerful astringent

Used in the treatment of dysentery and diarrhoea

Treats passive haemorrhage

Used for toothache

Used to treat diabetes

It is also used for dyeing, tanning and printing

The aqueous infusion of the wood is used in diabetes

The aqueous and alcoholic extracts of the wood possess hypoglycemic activity

The cups made of these wood are available with khadi and gramodyog commission for treatment of diabetes.

Synonyms of Pterocarpus:

Bengali – Pistal

Gujrati – Biyo

Hindi – Bijasal

Malayalam – Veng

Marathi – Asan, dhorbenla

Sanskrit – Honne

Tamil – Vengai

Telugu – Yeggi