Picrorrhiza kurroa helps to treat liver disorders like jaundice

Picrorrhia kurroa belonging to the family Scrophulariaceae is a medicinal plant that helps in treating liver disorders like jaundice and anaemia.

Picrorrhiza synonyms: Picrorrhiza is known as Kutu Kasohini in Hindi and Picrorrhiza root in English. It is known as Katula in Sanskrit and Kadu in Gujrati. The other synonyms of Picrorrhiza are Kataki in Bengali, Kutaki in Marathi.

Picrorrhiza is available in the trade names as karu and kutari. Picrorrhiza is a perennial herb woody in nature.

Picrorrhiza is grown in the regions of Alpine Himalayas from Kashmir to Sikkim at an altitude of 9000-12000 feet in India. The useful part of the Picrorrhiza plant is the dried rhizome.

Picrorrhiza Properties

Picrorrhiza has many useful medicinal properties and it works as stomachic, cathartic, anti-periodic, anti-malarial, laxative and cholagogue.

Picrorrhiza chemical constituents: The phytochemicals which are present in the picrorrhiza are saponins, alkaloids, sterols and flavones etc.

Picrorrhiza health benefits and medicinal uses

Picrorrhiza plays an important role in treating liver disorders and spleen disorders like jaundice and anaemia. Picrorrhiza root is used for the treatment of liver problems.

Picrorrhiza plant alone is very helpful in treatment of liver diseases and other problems related to liver and spleen.

By using the picrorrhiza as a drug, it led to a rapid decrease in serum bilirubin in patients suffering from infective hepatitis and jaundice.

It can also be used in combination with Andrographis paniculata, Phyllanthus niruri and Picrorrhiza kurroa. This can be used for treating all the hepato-biliary disorders.

In addition to liver disorders, it is also useful in managing bronchial asthma. Picrorrhiza is also used to reduce serum cholesterol levels.

The drug also reduces coagulation time. The picrorrhiza roots are useful in the treatment of dyspepsia and fever.

Picrorrhiza powder is used as a tonic if 1 to 1.5 g is taken.

