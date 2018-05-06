Picrorrhiza kurroa benefits, properties, chemical constituents and synonyms

Picrorrhiza kurroa family is Scrophulariaceae and it has many health benefits. Check out in detail about picrorrhiza benefits in this post.

Source and Distribution of Picrorrhiza:

Picrorrhiza consists of the dried rhizomes of the plant Picrorrhiza kurroa of the family Scrophulariaceae. These rhizomes are cut into small pieces and they are freed from attached root-lets. It is known as Indian gentian and kutki.

It is a perennial herb and is distributed in Upper Himalayas and China. It is found naturally growing in Sikkim and Kashmir. It is grown in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Physical properties of Picrorrhiza:

The rhizomes are deep greyish brown in colour, they are white in colour externally and blackish internally. Wood is whitish. They have unpleasant odour and bitter taste.

Chemical constituents of Picrorrhiza:

The drug contains irridoid bitter substances namely, kutkin picroside I, picroside II and kutkoside. Picrosides and kutkoside are C9 monoterpene glycosides with an epoxy oxide in ring.

Medicinal Uses and Health Benefits of Picrorrhiza:

It is a valuable bitter tonic

Anti periodic

Febrifuge (reduces fever)

Stomachic

Acts as laxative when used in large doses

Alcoholic extract of the root have anti bacterial effect

Used in the treatment of Jaundice

Hepatoprotectant, it is discovered that kutkoside has hepatoprotective activity by the Central Drug Research Institute located in Lucknow.

It is prepared in the form of compound picrorrhiza tincture, it contains picrorrhiza, cardamom and alcohol.

Synonyms of Picrorrhiza:

Bengali – Katki

Gujrathi – Kadu

Hindi – Kutki, kuru

Malayalam – Katu khur-obani

Marathi – Kutki

Sanskrit – Katuka

Tamil – Kitchli

Telugu – Katukuroni

Punjabi – Karru