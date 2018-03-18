Often we tend to forget that nature has all the answers to our problems. In our own kitchens, we actually have a lot of items that have the potential of solving our health problems. In this pain relief article, let us find out the natural pain killers and natural pain relievers that work. Let us also see if there are any anti inflammatory foods or not.

Suffering from constant knee pain or feeling constant fatigue without any physical work? You might be surprised to know that some of the most powerful painkillers are easily available in our kitchen to give you relief. All you need to is change your eating habits slightly and never suffer from these issues that hamper you daily activities.

Natural Pain Killers that Work!

Can Beans Reduce Inflammation?

Yes they can! Not many people are aware that beans have pain fighting properties. In fact they are a rich source of useful minerals, copper, manganese and fiber. In addition to reducing muscles pain, beans also work wonders for reducing overall body pain if your consume them regularly as a part of your diet. If your job involves physical activities, then you must eat beans 3-4 times a week.

Ginger As a Natural Pain Reliever

This common herb is a powerhouse of health benefits. Eating ginger in sufficient quantity regularly will keep muscle pains at bay. Ginger is also a natural digestion boosting herb. Either chew it regularly or crush a small piece and add to your regular tea. Its nutrients give you energy. In fact, you should make it a habit of chewing ginger daily if you are middle aged. You’ll never suffer from knee pain and will also get other health benefits of ginger.

Carrot Juice for Knee Pain

Being a rich source of beta carotene and Vitamin A, carrot is a remarkable natural pain killer that many people are not aware of. Nutrients in carrot promote the growth of new cells by replacing damaged or weak cells that could be the reason of pain. Carrot juice has been found to be highly effective in expelling toxins from the body. Smokers who quit smoking, are advised to drink carrot juice or to eat it raw to offset the effect of smoking faster than normal. Carrot also relieves pain effectively.

Pineapple As a Natural Painkiller

A rich source of Vitamin C, Magnesium and Thiamine, Pineapple promises great results in term of killing pain. Just make it a habit to eat a few pieces of pineapple everyday during breakfast and see the results. You will not suffer from knee pain or whole body pain as long as you maintain this habit.

Pain Relieving Oils

In addition to consuming these natural pain killers, you should also make it a point to use various type of oils that are rich in Omega 3 fatty acids such as Salmon. It is a rich source of protein and is also very tasty. Many studies have proved that eating Omega 3 is as effective as consuming Ibuprofen especially in case of arthritis. Not only will they reduce pain but will also keep your overall health in perfect condition.

