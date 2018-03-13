Know about foods to make you sleep fast | Sleep inducing foods

Insomnia or lack of sleep has become a common problem now-a-days due to rising stress and it can be fixed by taking the foods that can induce the sleep.

As per the studies, one in every three adults suffers from lack of sleep and one in every 10 of them face the chronic problem.

Insomnia is the most common type of sleep disorder. Stress is one of the factors that contribute to insomnia and can be fixed by taking foods that help you to sleep fast naturally.

The best way to get sleep faster is by simply changing the diet. As per the studies, a good healthy meal can help a person to sleep better. So let us know about the foods that can make you sleep faster in this post.

Food items that help to sleep faster are:

Poultry: Chicken or Turkey has an amino acid tryptophan and it can be obtained only when one eats or drinks. This helps the body to make serotonin and also facilitates the production of melatonin that control sleep cycles. Serotonin helps in relaxation.

Fish: Fish is a rich source of Vitamin B6 and salmon, tuna and halibut are abundant sources of the vitamin. Vitamin B6 helps in producing melatonin.

Yogurt: Yogurt is a rich source of calcium and it processes the hormones that help in inducing sleep like tryptophan and melatonin. Calcium can be obtained from any dairy products.

Kale: Kale is a leafy green rich in calcium that helps in producing in sleep inducing hormones melatonin and amino acid tryptophan.

Bananas: We know that bananas are abundant in potassium that helps to sleep fast. Bananas also contain tryptophan and magnesium which are natural sedatives.

Nuts: Nuts like walnuts, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds boost serotonin levels as they are rich in magnesium and tryptophan.

Honey: Honey is a natural source of glucose and it lowers the levels of orexin which is a neurotransmitter in the brain that makes the person alert. Honey reverses the effects of orexin.

Whole grains: Whole grains promote insulin production that helps in tryptophan activity in the brain. They also contain magnesium that helps persons to fall asleep. When the magnesium levels are low, person is more likely to wake up during the night.

Eggs: Eggs are rich source of tryptophan and they can make you feel sleepy and are good when taken in morning.

White rice: White rice has a high glycemic index and with natural sugar, it leads to rise in blood sugar and insulin levels that in turn help tryptophan to work faster in brain.

Try these natural remedies to get sleep fast.