Do you feel like burping or feel uncomfortable after meals due to gas formation? Are you sure that you are chewing your food properly? If not, then it is time to make slight changes in your eating and chewing habits. Are you aware that healthy digestion is all about choosing the right foods and chewing them properly? It goes without saying that healthy digestion keeps many common ailments at bay.

Surprisingly, some of the most powerful digestion boosting compounds are available readily in our kitchens and we hardly use them for health benefits. Let’s take a look at some of the commonly available natural herbs that work wonders for our digestion. Here are the 5 secrets for healthy digestion in Indian Kitchens.

Ginger Home Remedy for Diarrhea and Other Digestive Problems

Though chewing a small piece of ginger is the best way to get the most of its health benefits, you can also drink ginger juice to get rid of digestion problems. If you like drinking tea, then add some ginger in it. Not only will it enhance the taste but will also boost your digestion.

Herbal Remedy for Digestion – Stop Gas Formation in Stomach with Mint or Herbal Tea

If your day starts with a cup of tea, then incorporating this herbal remedy in your health plan is super easy. Just add a few mint leaves in your tea and enjoy the benefits of the anti-oxidants present in these leaves. Prevent gas formation and digestive problems by using this simple formula everyday in your diet. You can also have herbal tea after lunch or heavy meals.

Papaya for Bowel Movement and Treating Other Digestive Disorders Like Constipation

Papain is an enzyme that is known to improve digestion. Abundantly found in Papaya, this digestive enzyme is extracted from the fruit and used in various medicines for curing pain and inflammation. It is also used as a digestive aid in different forms. As a home remedy for digestion problem, you can simply eat a few pieces of papaya. To get instant relief from burping, simply add a few spoonful of lemon juice and quarter spoonful of cooking soda in a glass of water. Use this drink when burping becomes uncontrollable.

Fenugreek and Jeera for Digestion

Eating a spoonful of roasted jeera after meals is highly effective in boosting digestion. Another home remedy for healthy digestion is to soak 4 spoonful of fenugreek seeds overnight and eat them the next morning before breakfast. It cures bloating sensation and also helps in fighting bad breath.

Treating Digestive Problems with Jeera, Ajwain and Saunf

Simply mix equal quantities of roasted jeera (Cumin seeds), Saunf (Fennel seeds) and Ajwain (Carom seeds) and eat them directly. Chew properly and drink a glass of hot water or milk. You will notice a remarkable difference in your bloating sensation and gas formation related issues. It prevents bacteria from entering the digestion system and stops gas formation very effectively. This simple home remedy for healthy digestion has been used by Indians for centuries.

These simple kitchen items are easily available at any grocery store. If you have not been using them till now, then start doing so especially if you constantly suffer from digestion problems.

Originally posted 2015-10-19 16:58:02.