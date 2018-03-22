In this article related to our human body, we give you detailed explanation of the human muscular system which is an important organ system. Check here amazing human muscular system facts along with the various muscular system functions. Also learn about the various types of muscles in our muscular systems.

As the name suggests, Muscular System consists of all the muscles that regulate and support various functions and movements of the body. It is one of the most important organ systems in the human body that not only supports the whole skeleton system but also contributes to the overall weight, shape and appearance of the body. Muscles are either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary muscles can be controlled by us while involuntary muscles keep on working on their own without our conscious effort.

Muscular System Types | Muscular System Parts

The whole skeletal system of human body is supported by approximately 600 muscles of different shapes and sizes. These muscles work in tandem with the nervous system to receive signals from the brains and help in smooth movement of the various parts of our body. They provide protection to the bones and keep them in place while allowing proper movement and other functions.

Muscular System Functions

Muscular System helps in proper movement of all the associated parts in our body.

Muscular System helps us in maintaining proper posture and balance while performing various tasks.

Muscular System assists in smooth blood circulation throughout the body.

Muscular System keeps our body warm.

Muscular System is a major contributor in our overall strength

Three Types of Muscles

Skeletal Muscles

Known as voluntary muscles, skeletal muscles are controlled entirely by us. All types of physical activities such as walking, pushing, running or even talking require muscular movement that are controlled consciously by us. Skeletal muscles help us in performing these tasks. As these muscles have striations that can be easily seen under a microscope, we also call them striped or striated muscles. Skeletal muscles contract and expand to move parts of the attached bones and facilitate easy movement. In this process, the muscles become strong and straight therefore they are often called straighted muscles as well.

Smooth Muscles

These are non-striated muscles functioning without our conscious control over them. Therefore we call them involuntary muscles. Also known as visceral muscles, they help various vital organs such as digestive tract, blood vessels, and secretory ducts in smooth functioning. These muscle help our internal organs such digestive tract in moving food and waste through the track. We hardly notice this movements in our body as they work without our conscious effort and are controlled entirely by smooth muscles. Unlike skeletal muscles which are kind of fibrous bundles, smooth muscle form a fibrous sheet that wraps the surrounding organs. Another example of smooth muscle function is blinking of eyes which is essentially contraction and expansion of the pupils. There are many other movements except the movement of heart, that are controlled by these muscles.

Cardiac Muscles

Our heart starts beating well before we are actually born and it stops working only when we die. This continuous heart beat throughout our life is controlled involuntarily by a group of muscles called cardiac muscles. These are actually controlled by Autonomic Nervous System which regulates various other functions as well so that our body can perform various tasks . Cardiac muscles keep on working no matter what, even if we are unconscious for any reason.

Muscle Diseases

When a muscular system stops working properly, it results in various ailments such as Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and Myasthenia gravis. The best way to prevent muscular diseases is to take regular exercise in any form so that all the muscles can function properly.

