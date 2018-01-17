Are you looking for an alternative hair loss treatment to prevent male pattern baldness? If you are in India, you may have got many messages on your phone about Dr Batra homeopathy treatment for hair loss. Let’s find out if Homeopathy for hair problems is actually good or not in our hair fall treatment article.

Both men and women suffer from hair loss and related issues. However, percentage of men is slightly higher than women’s percentage. Why not give homeopathy a try if you have already used OTC drugs and oils for hair loss treatment or male pattern baldness treatment? Let’s take a look at how homeopathy works in treating hair loss and hair fall.

Causes of Hair Loss

If any of your family members already has hair loss problems, then chances are that you are suffering from it due to genetic reasons.

Though baldness in men after a certain age is very common, reason behind it varies from person to person. In addition to genetic factors, issues like eczema, dandruff and skin problems also cause hair loss.

Surprisingly cosmetic procedures such as shampooing, coloring, weaving and prolong traction may lead to hair loss, if not done correctly.

Similarly, scalp massage is good not only for stopping hair fall but also for overall health. However, a slight mistake or overdoing may be counterproductive and may lead to hair loss if continued for long.

Treatments such as chemo therapy and many other anti cancer drugs are often the cause of heavy hair fall.

Steroids and contraceptive pills may cause hair loss , if used for prolonged duration.

Following Issues Can Also be Reasons for Hair Falling Out

Parasitic Infections

Emotional and Psychological Problems

Ring Worm of the Scalp

Various Types of Fungal Infections

Atopic Dermatitis

Use of Chlorinated Water for Scalp Washing

Lack of Exercise Leading to Sluggish Blood Supply to the Scalp

Gout

Mental Tension or Trauma

Homeopathy for Hair Loss

Good news is that hair fall is both preventable and curable. If you go for diagnosis and start homeopathic treatment as soon as you notice the first sign of hair loss, then you can not only prevent further hair loss but also reverse it completely. Homeopathy hits the root cause of the problem instead of treating the symptoms which is often the case if you use OTC drugs. A homeopathy practitioner takes into account various factors including individual characteristics, temperament, personality and idiosyncrasies of the patient before actually starting the treatment. In fact, patients’ dietary lifestyle, likes and dislike are also considered. For example, people suffering from poor appetite can be treated with Lycopodium but the treatment for someone with normal appetite will be different.

Phosphorus based medications such as Acid Phosphorica is highly recommended for patients suffering from hair loss after prolonged mental grief. Homeopathy highly recommends quitting smoking and alcohol for healthy hair. Similarly, slight changes in lifestyle and incorporating yoga, meditation, regular exercise are also recommended by many Homeo practitioners. The overall effect of treatment and lifestyle change lead to increased blood flow to the scalp reason and results in natural hair growth. The purpose of homeopathic treatment is to facilitate hair growth without causing any discomfort or side effects.

Diet for Healthy Hair and Scalp

Magnesium and Manganese rich foods such as leafy vegetables must be a part of your diet.

Products containing good amount of zinc are recommended for healthy hair. Some examples are mushrooms, shellfish, pumpkin seeds and whole wheat products including ragi, jowar and bajra.

Iron rich products such as spinach, dates, raisins and figs work wonders for healthy hair.

Cucumber and capsicum are rich sources of silica which facilitates hair growth.

Milk and milk products in addition to other protein sources such as soya beans and pulses are good for healthy hair.

Peanuts , rice bran and cauliflower contain Biotin which promotes hair growth therefore these products must be a part of your regular diet.

Originally posted 2015-10-18 15:09:52.