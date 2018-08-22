Home remedies for stretch marks using almond oil, aloe vera and more

Stretch marks are common in women after pregnancy and also for obese persons. Worried about embarrassing stretch marks and want to know home remedies to cover them up?

Let us see how to cover up stretch marks by using simple home remedies. Check them out below and try them for desired results.

Use any of these coconut oil, tea tree oil, olive oil, castor oil, almond oil or lavender oil and massage the affected area to cover up the stretch marks.

These above oils cover up the stretch marks by healing and regenerating the skin in the regions where the oil is applied.

Make a paste using raw sugar, almond oil and few drops of lemon juice. Apply this paste on the stretch marks for about a month regularly to lighten the skin over time.

Aloe Vera is also helpful for stretch marks, for that rub aloe vera on the stretch marks and after few minutes, wash the area with warm water. Aloe vera makes the skin smooth as it provides moisture to the skin. You can also make a paste of aloe vera and jojoba and apply it on the stretch marks.

You can also use lemon juice by rubbing the juice on the stretch marks and wash the skin after ten minutes using warm water.

Cocoa butter should be applied twice per day on the stretch marks by mixing it with wheat germ oil, beeswax and vitamin E oil. Mix all the four ingredients and heat it. Afterwards apply this mixture regularly after it cools down.

Egg white can also be applied on the stretch marks. Apply egg white on the affected area and allow it to dry. Clean with warm water after it dries up.