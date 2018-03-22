Health Benefits of Sesame seeds for skin and hair | Sesame Seeds Uses in food

Sesame seeds are used daily in food while cooking. There are many health benefits of sesame seeds and are beneficial for skin and hair also.

Sesame seeds are rich in omega fatty acids and nourish the roots of the hair and promote hair growth. Sesame seeds also moisturize the scalp and improve the blood circulation that helps in rejuvenating the hair follicles.

Sesame Seeds benefits for skin

Check out the sesame seeds benefits for skin mentioned below.

We know that sesame seeds have many health benefits as its anti oxidant properties help in anti-ageing and the rich omega fatty acids triggers hair growth.

Sesame seeds promote glowing skin and also help in healing skin. These seeds keep the skin warm and moist.

Sesame seeds can be used to get rid of pathogens and other skin infection causing agents with its anti-inflammatory properties. They help to heal redness and other facial skin problems.

So let us see how to use sesame seeds to heal skin problems and to keep skin healthy: For this we need to mix one tablespoon olive oil with two tablespoons of powdered sesame seeds. Dampen the mixture and apply this on your face. Do this once or twice a week to get rid of skin problems.

Sesame seeds benefits for hair

We have already mentioned that sesame seeds benefits hair as it triggers hair growth by nourishing the hair roots because of its rich omega fatty acids content. It also keeps the scalp moist and improves blood circulation to hair follicles.

So to keep your hair healthy try this method: Take two teaspoons of sesame oil and add it to 2-3 drops of rosemary essential oil and one tablespoon of aloe vera gel. Mix them well and apply this mixture on the scalp and massage gently with circular motions. Apply this mixture twice or thrice a week for strong hair. Wash your hair with mild shampoo free of chemicals and apply conditioner.

Sesame seeds are rich in oil content when compared to any other seed which are healthy to consume.

Sesame Seeds for Teeth and other health benefits

Sesame seeds are also useful to remove dental plaque and also beneficial to boost oral health. Along with oral health, sesame seeds relieve constipation by enhancing digestive health.

Sesame seeds are also beneficial for those who are undergoing radiation treatment for cancer.

Sesame Seeds Chemical components and Uses

Magnesium: Sesame seeds are rich in magnesium which maintain the level of insulin and glucose and thus reduce the chances of diabetes. It also helps in reducing the hypertension with its high magnesium content.

Sesame seeds have anti-aging properties and nourish the hair and avoid greying of hair.

Sesame seeds are helpful to reduce the inflammation in joints, bones and muscles. But we have to note that we should not consume excessive amount of sesame seeds as anything too much is not good for health.

Sesame seeds are rich in natural antioxidants and natural SPF, they protect the skin from harmful UV rays of Sun and also from free radicals.

Sesame Seeds has been used traditionally worldwide in several therapies for its beneficial properties.

