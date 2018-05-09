Hair care tips at home with herbal products for treating dandruff, hair loss

We can take care of our hair at home using herbal products as chemicals may show side effects. So check out herbal hair care tips in this post for hair problems like dandruff, hair loss and for healthy hair.

Herbal Home Tips For Dandruff:

Take few drops of eucalyptus oil and add them to henna mixture. This mixture gives your hair dark copper colour even before applying it to the hair. This mixture makes your hair to get rid of dandruff and also makes your hair shining.

Apply thick aloe vera gel from leaves on the scalp and leave over night. Take shampoo bath the next morning.

Coconut oil is the best remedy for dandruff, it keeps the scalp oily and so scales are not formed and prevents dryness of the scalp.

Herbal Home Tips For Hair Loss:

Dry the lemon rinds, orange peels and pomegranate skin in the sun and grind them to a fine powder. Mix this powder in the coconut oil and apply it to the hair to prevent hair loss and also for glossy hair.

Herbal Home Tips for preparation of Hair Tonic:

Equal proportions of the mixture of almond oil, olive oil and castor oil acts as an excellent hair tonic.

Herbal Home Tips for Healthy Hair:

Extract the juice from the aloevera plant and apply it on the scalp, this helps the hair to grow healthy.

For the glowing hair, grind a few whole green grams, lemon peels, handful of curry leaves and a few rithas, and make it as a paste, then apply to the hair before washing off.

Herbal Home Tips for Scanty Eyebrows:

To enhance the growth of eyebrows, apply a little warm castor oil on them.