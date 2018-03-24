Check out the amazing garlic health benefits in this article dedicated to Allium Sativum, also known as garlic and also learn about the many garlic medicinal uses.

Garlic is one of the most powerful and effective commonly available herbs that can be used in cooking, eaten raw and can also be preserved in various forms for health benefits. Scientific name of this power packed humble herb is Allium sativum and it belongs to Allium (onion) family. It is closely similar to onions, shallots and leeks. With a history of more than 7000 years, garlic is mainly used in Asia, Africa and Europe. In the Mediterranean region, it has been used as a staple and Egyptians used it for medicinal as well as culinary purposes.

Garlic has many health benefits and medicinal properties. Learn about the various garlic usage and how to take advantage of its health benefits.

Garlic Cultivation and Usage

Though garlic is grown in every part of the world, mild climate is more suitable than cold climates of the West. Due to climatic conditions, China is one of the biggest producers of Garlic followed by India, South Korea, Egypt and the United States. It is used in different forms and for different purposes depending upon the area. Lets take a look at some of the most common usages of Garlic.

Garlic Uses in Cooking

Due to its pungent flavor Garlic is an important condiment or seasoning item for a variety of dishes. In eastern Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, northern Africa , it is often paired with onions and tomatoes for added flavor to suit the taste buds of the local population.

Garlic Bread

It goes without saying that garlic bread is highly popular among those who are health conscious but cannot compromise on the taste. Garlic is applied with butter or oil to add taste to various types of breads

Garlic Flavored Oil

Garlic is kept in oil to produce various types of oils for different usages. There are different methods to produce garlic flovored oil. However it is ensured that garlic doesn’t spoil in the process.

Garlic Medicinal Uses

Garlic is full of medicinal properties which are used in various types of pharmacy grade products, home remedies, ayurvedic and Unani medicines. Chinese health practitioners have been using this miraculous herb in different forms for healing common as well severe ailments. Lets take a look at why Garlic is widely used for medicinal properties.

Spiritual and Religious Usage

In many cultures, garlic is used for protection due to religious faiths associated with it.

Garlic Health Benefits

It controls high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

It prevents cancer ( colon, stomach, breast and lung cancer to name a few).

It is used in treatment of common cold, headache and sinus congestion.

It maintains healthy liver function.

It works wonders for those suffering from Asthma and Bronchitis.

It regulates blood sugar levels naturally.

It treats fungal infections is considered to be effective in treatment of warts and corns as well.

Fresh garlic kills harmful bacteria such as E.Coli.

It prevents food poisoning.

Garlic boosts immune system very effectively.

It may help in prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia.

It is used in Acne treatment and body massage.

How to Use Garlic?

Garlic can be used in various forms but the most common and easiest way is to use it in cooking. It will not only enhance the taste of food but will also make it more healthy. Though its pungent smell stops many people from eating it raw, its medicinal properties and nutrients are absorbed faster in raw form. There are various types of supplement also available on the market which can be use after seeking expert advice.

Originally posted 2015-11-11 07:17:31.