Garcinia Cambogia easily tops in a weight loss fruit list because of some important constituents in it. But what is this Garcinia fruit, it sounds so unfamiliar! Read this article and you would get everything you need to know about the Garcinia fruit and know about the many Garcinia Cambogia benefits, and how a Garcinia Cambogia extract works in natural weight loss.

When it comes to natural weight loss, Garcinia Cambogia based products and supplements promise great results. Though there are many fat burning formulas and diet plans available on the market, this humble fruit based supplements have caught the fancy of those who are looking for natural weight loss without any side effects.

What is Garcinia Cambogia anyway?

This is a tropical citrus fruit grown in many Southeast Asian countries, including Sri Lanka and the evergreen forests of western ghats in the Nilgiris ranges of India.. It is also known as malabar tamarind and is often found in high altitude regions some of which are as high as 2000 meters above the sea level.The fruit tastes somewhat like acid and is usually brown, green or blackish brown in color.

Garcinia Constituents

Among many components of Garcina Cambogia are tartaric acid, hydroxyl citric acid, hydroxyl citric acid-lactone reducing sugars. It also has calcium triphosphate which is essentially a different form of Phosphoric acid with various medicinal properties. However, one of the most important out of these constituents, is HCA ( hydroycitric acid) which is chemically known as 1,2 dihydroxy-1,2,3 propane tri carboxylic acid. HCA is what makes Garcinia a wonderful weight loss formula.

How Garcinia Fruit Works for Weight Loss



The HCA found in this miracle fruit is known to block formation and storage of fat in the body. If also reduces your appetite which means your food cravings will be suppressed without much effort. Various studies have been conducted about the effect of this fruit on weight loss programs. Though results are impressive, a lot needs to be confirmed by further research. Currently, food and health supplement manufacturers have launched many weight loss supplements that rely on the power of HCA of Garcinia Fruit for burning fat miraculously. We must say that weight loss is an overall result of various factors such as good combination of exercise, diet and meal plans. Garcinia based supplements help the process by suppressing appetite while burning the existing fat.

Other Garcinia Cambogia Benefits

Garcinia Cambogia extract is highly useful in curing rheumatism and various digestion related ailments.

It is a good anti septic therefore it is used in a variety of medicines.

It is also used as a condiment in food items.

It enhances the taste of food by working as a flavoring agent.

Dried form of this malabar tamarind is also used in shining and polishing of silver and gold items.

It is also used as as agent in rubber latex coagulation process.

It improves cholesterol levels by reducing LDL and raising HDL levels.

Garcinia Cambogia Side Effects

There are no side effects of the Garcinia Cambogia fruit. However, some people may feel dizziness, dry mouth, diarrhea or upset stomach in extreme cases consuming the Garcinia Cambogia extract based products.

Garcinia Cambogia Dosage

It all depends upon your obesity level, age, gender and of course overall health condition. A typical dose could be anywhere between 250 mg to 1000 mg per day. Please follow the instructions on the label of the Garchinia Cambogia product and do consult you physician before using the product. For best weight loss results, incorporate an exercise program in your routine.

Originally posted 2015-10-21 01:19:41.