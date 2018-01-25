Fruit juices may increase risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes

As per the research done by a group of scientists, it was revealed that drinking fruit juices could increase the risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes.

Fruit juices contains high sugar and lack fibre content which may increase the risk of developing diabetes. Scientist warned that diabetic patients should not replace high-sugar beverages with fruit juices to canter their requirement.

The scientists revealed that fruit juice intake is associated with incidence of developing type 2 diabetes. Fruit juices contribute to development of type 2 diabetes as rapid delivery of large sugar load without other components like fibre which are part of whole fruits may become an important mechanism to develop the disease.

On the other hand, eating whole fruits or green leafy vegetables reduces the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. This is due to low energy density and the fruits and vegetables are rich in fibre and micronutrients.

The researchers said that people should drink only one small glass of fruit juice a day to stay healthy as a part of good idea.

Most of the fibre will be removed from the fruit juice when it is being prepared and it helps us easy to drink large quantities at once.

The scientists said that too much of sugar is consumed in the form of juices and smoothies which should be controlled. Instead we need to consume fruits which can be eaten lot.

The Type 2 Diabetes symptoms include frequent thirst, feeling very tired, sudden weight loss and blurred vision. The condition can be controlled by making few lifestyle changes that include losing weight, regular exercise and eating healthy and balanced diet.

