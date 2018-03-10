Five Lemon Water Health Benefits You Need to Know

Lemon water health benefits : Begin your day with lemon water in the early morning as it is enriched with antioxidants to give several health benefits. A glass of water with the juice of half a lemon relaxes the body and mind. Here are reasons to drink lemon water the first thing before beginning each day.

Lemon Water Health Benefits

1. Lemon Water Immune System

The juice of half a lemon in a glass of water is rich in Vitamin C. It helps boost the immune system. It helps the body in fighting against cold and flu making it one of the main lemon water benefits.

2. Warm Lemon Water for Digestion

As lemon Juice is similar in atomic structure to the stomach’s digestive juices, it helps in cleansing the bowel by flushing out wastes more efficiently and stimulates the release of gastric juices which aids digestion. So try out warm lemon water for digestion improvement. The digestive qualities of lemon can also help relieve symptoms like indigestion, gas, heart burn and bloating.

3. Lemon water curbs appetite

Lemon contains pectin, a soluble fiber, commonly found in citrus fruits. It helps stay away from hunger as the fiber creates feeling of fullness, which results in the decrease of craving for food, which is the reason why lemon water curbs appetite.

4. Lemon Water Urinary Infection

Lemon Juice encourages the production of urine, as a result toxins are released at a faster rate, helping to purify the system and keep it healthy. Thereby lemon water helps in keeping urinary infections at bay.

5. Lemon Water Helps in Protecting Overall Health

High levels of potassium in lemons can help in functioning of the brain and nerves and also help in regulating blood pressure. Lemon water can also help in keeping away stress and depression which generally result from low potassium levels in the body. Lemons also contain Vitamin B which improves overall blood flow. So don’t forget to start your day with lemon and water.

