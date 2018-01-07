Extract from Broccoli may become secret cure for diabetes

In a report from Daily Mail, it is reported that a compound present in Broccoli extract can become a secret cure for diabetes for controlling blood sugar levels in diabetic patients.

If diabetic patients consume broccoli in the form of juice, it can help stop type 2 diabetes.

The existing drug treatments are having issues at present, one issue is with blood-sugar lowering drug, Metformin as it affects the kidneys of 15% of diabetics who are taking this drug.

Sulforaphane is the compound present in broccoli with very few side effects which has the potential to become a vital compliment to the existing diabetes treatment options for type 2 diabetes. This was reported by Professor Anders Rosengren of Lund University Diabetes Centre.

Sulforaphane also shows tremendous effect and works wonders in obese patients with type 2 diabetes and also people with pre-diabetes.

Rosengren suggested that one has to change their lifestyle as it will the important therapy for type 2 diabetes. Type 2 Diabetes has become a worldwide epidemic and more than 300 million people have diabetes globally.

