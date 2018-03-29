What is Endometriosis? Endometriosis causes symptoms and treatment

Endometriosis is a troublesome condition in women and it affects 1 in 10 women during their reproductive years.

So first of all let us know about endometriosis meaning, Endometriosis is a medical condition in which the tissue grows outside the uterus which has to grow inside the uterus.

Many awareness programmes are being conducted across the country to educate women on the health problems faced particularly by them, endometriosis is one of them which has to be highlighted.

Endometriosis meaning: Endometriosis is a common disorder that may lead to emotional consequences for women. The number of people suffering from endometriosis has been on rise worldwide and is increasing every year.

Endometriosis is the main reason for stomach pain and also for the inability to conceive in women in the age group of 25 to 30 years. Endometriosis is linked to higher risk of infertility as it influence the egg quality, disturbs the normal menstrual cycle and cause higher levels of inflammation.

In endometriosis, the tissue which appears on the womb will be growing in other regions like on the ovaries or around the uterus. When a menstruation starts for a woman, there will be bleeding inside the tissues also that may result in thick dark blood accumulation in the ovaries and develop into cyst, which is the main reason for the pain during the periods.

The main symptom of endometriosis is pain in the lower abdomen or the pelvis during or just before the period. Pain will be felt during ovulation, while passing urine, during or after sexual intercourse, in the lower back region, lower back and/or in the legs.

Endometriosis Symptoms

Other endometriosis symptoms include:

Diarrhea or constipation related to menstruation

Heavy bleeding

Irregular menstrual cycle

Chronic and recurring pain in pelvic region

High blood pressure

Coughing up blood

Blood in urine or stools

Urgent and frequent urination

Troublesome and prolonged menstruation

Irregular bowel movements

Menstrual cramps also known as dysmenorrheal

In severe cases, nausea and vomiting

It is found that nearly 30-40 percent of women with endometriosis problem may be infertile.

Endometriosis treatment

Treatment for endometriosis depends on many factors like woman’s age, severity of the symptoms and their wish to have children.

Young women with endometriosis who want to conceive may require advanced treatments like IUI or IVF (test tube baby).

But for older patients who underwent repeated surgeries, a total Hysterectomy with Oophorectomy (removal of uterus and ovaries) is the last solution.

Natural treatments for endometriosis

The natural treatment for endometriosis involves adopting healthier eating habits like reducing or avoiding caffeine, sugar and alcohol. They need to consume organic food and supplements with essential nutrients like Vitamin B complex to lower the estrogen level.

In addition to food, doing exercise, yoga and meditation improves general and reproductive health.