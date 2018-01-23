As you might be aware the world has been taken aback by the Ebola Outbreak. So what exactly is this Ebola? Let’s find out through the quick and easy information on the Ebola Viral Disease in this post. We bring you awareness and details about Ebola Virus, Ebola Fever Symptoms and also Ebola Fever Treatment.

Ebola is a deadly viral disease which has given shivers to most parts of the world in the recent times. To be more specific, the Ebola epidemic struck the world in the year 2014. As per reliable Ebola news 2015 reports, nearly 24,000 people have contracted Ebola, out of which more than 9,000 have died! In August 2014, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Ebola epidemic as an international public health emergency.

Most of the Ebola Fever cases have been reported in West African nations such as:

Guinea

Liberia

Mali

Nigeria

Senegal

Sierra Leone

While Ebola has been reported mainly in the above countries, the rest of the world has been on its toes to screen international air passengers for Ebola, especially those from the Western African nations.

So What is Ebola Virus Disease Exactly?

Ebola virus disease (EVD) as it is formally known is a viral hemorrhagic fever which means that it can result in excessive bleeding both internally and externally. Ebola is caused by a virus named as ‘Ebolavirus’, the source of which still remains a mystery to the medical world.

When was Ebola First Discovered?

This viral disease was discovered in 1976 near the Ebola River (natively called as Legbala River) in the present day Democratic Republic of the Congo. Historic facts suggest that one Belgian professor by the name Peter Piot discovered the Ebola Virus. The name Ebola was given to the disease by him although the first such case was actually identified in Yambuku, a tiny village in Zaire (which is now renamed as Democratic Republic of the Congo). While there were sporadic spread of the disease, the 2014 Ebola Outbreak is easily one of the biggest epidemics in modern history.

How is Ebola Transmitted?

Ebola is believed to have been transmitted to humans from wild animals making it a zoonotic disease. Now which wild animal or wild animals are the reservoirs of Ebola is still unknown. However, scientists investigating into this mystery are reportedly suspecting the ‘Megabats’ which are also called as ‘fruit bats’ and even as ‘flying foxes’ as the source of the Ebolavirus. Fruit bats have been traditionally hunted and consumed as food in some of the African nations which possibly has paved way for the disease outbreak.

What Are the Causes of Ebola?

Formerly known as Ebola haemorrhagic fever, Ebola is spread through human-to-human transmission through direct contact. To be more precise, an unaffected person can contract Ebola when he/she gets in contact with the infected person’s (alive or dead) body fluids which include:

Blood

Breast Milk

Feces

Mucus

Saliva

Sweat

Tears

Urine

Vaginal Fluids

Vomit

This is why curing Ebola has become a huge problem as health care workers themselves are in real danger of contracting this deadly disease while trying to treat their patients. Those treating Ebola are often seen wearing protective clothing which includes masks, gloves, suit and goggles to cover the entire body from head to toe.

What Are the Symptoms of Ebola Fever?

Ebola virus can take anywhere between two to 21 days to show up in a person.

The first symptoms of Ebola Disease Include:

Sudden Fever

Decreased Appetite

Fatigue

Headache

Muscle Pain

Sore Throat

The above first Ebola Fever symptoms are followed up by:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Breathing Problem

Chest Pain

Maculopapular Rash (flat, small red patches)

Abdominal Pain

Kidneys and Liver not functioning properly

Bleeding (internal and external)

Ebola Fever Treatment | Is the Ebola Virus Curable?

The whole world is waiting for the right vaccines and medicines to cure this deadly Ebola Virus. In the background, scientists are still working hard to invent vaccines that can cure Ebola. The results so far have been promising according to the World Health Organization (WHO). So far it has been containing of the disease through isolation of the patients and treating them for the symptoms.

