If you have started feeling the urge to urinate more frequently than normal or you feel thirsty or hungry very frequently, then it is time to get yourself diagnose for diabetes or high blood sugar level related issues. Though your physician would be the most appropriate person to tell you the exact details of why you are suffering from these health issues, it is highly possible that you are diabetic or in the pre-diabetic phase at the least.

What Exactly is Diabetes?

Diabetes Mellitus or simply diabetes is one of the most common lifestyle diseases plaguing approx 382 millions of people across the world and a majority of them are in the US alone. Often referred by doctors as “diabetes mellitus’, it is group of metabolic diseases in which the patient has high blood sugar level because the body either does not produce insulin or the body does not respond to insulin . It can also be a combination of both or the produced quality of insulin could be much less than the requirement.

Though it is caused mainly due to lifestyle and eating habits, there are many diabetics who suffer from it despite leading an active lifestyle and simple diets. Why? Let’s take a look at the types of diabetes, their prevention methods and some natural remedies for diabetes.

Types of Diabetes

Type 1 Diabetes

In this type of diabetes, the patient’s body does not produce enough insulin. This condition is usually noticed in childhood or early adulthood. It may also a genetic disorder. Type 1 diabetes is not as common as Type 2 and approx. 10% diabetics suffer from this condition.

Type 1 Diabetes is also called as Insulin Dependant Diabetes or Juvenile Onset Diabetes.

Type 2 Diabetes

This is the most common type of diabetes accounting for approximately 90% diabetes incidence. In this type of diabetes, the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or the body develops insulin resistance therefore continuos medication is required for proper functioning of the body. This can be controlled, managed and monitored by the patient. Most diabetics suffering from Type 2 diabetes learn to live with the ailment as currently there is no cure for diabetes. However, it can be managed well and that is what is be best way to enjoy life with diabetes.

Type 2 Diabetes is also called as Non-Insulin Dependant Diabetes or Maturity onset Diabetes.

Gestational Diabetes

This is a type of diabetes that affects women during pregnancy. Due to various changes in the body, insulin production is hampered or slowed therefore glucose is not transported properly to the cell, resulting in high glucose level in the blood. This is controlled with proper medication and treatments keeping in mind the health of the patients as well as the developing fetus so that it does not develop any abnormalities.

Diabetes Prevention and Diabetes Management

Surprisingly diabetes prevention is very easy but a majority of people get alarmed only when it is too late. Once you are diagnosed with diabetes, you can only manage it. Therefore the sooner you start the preventive measures, the better. Let’s take a look at how to prevent diabetes:

Lose Weight

Obesity is the number one cause of not only diabetes but also a host many other lifestyle diseases such as cardio vascular diseases. So, start losing weight as soon as possible if you obese of overweight. What method you choose for burning fat is you own choice, but you must lose weight to prevent diabetes. One of the options you have is to try out the green tea weight loss drink.

Lead an Active Lifestyle

If your job is sedentary, then ensure that you make time for exercise every day. Active lifestyle is the key to prevent diabetes. Simple walking a mile or 2 every day can delay the onset of this sweet disease significantly. In fact, walking is the easiest way to keep diabetes at bay for long.

Eat More Fiber

Make sure that you eat a lot of fiber food such as green vegetables, fruits , whole grains, nuts and seeds.

Diabetes Prevention Diet

Eat Beans

Add them to salads, soups and whatever they can be mixed with. In addition to being a rich fiber source, they provide healthy protein and low saturated fat

Dairy Products

Drink plain milk in place of soda or sugary drinks. They are rich source of vitamin D and calcium that are known for have diabetes quelling properties.

Eggs

As we know there are many health benefits of eggs. One of them is that eating eggs can prevent diabetes to a great extent. Eat 4-5 eggs a week and enjoy a diabetes free life. Care should be taken that overeating may lead to cholesterol issues and obesity therefore maintaining a balance is important. Eat eggs regularly but do not overeat.

Salmon and Tuna

Rich source of omega 3 acid, these fish work wonders in diabetes prevention.

Barley and Oats

Loaded with anti oxidants and fibers, theses are often called “diabetes power foods” It lower LDL and improves insulin resistance remarkably.

Dates

It is a perfect diabetes friendly snack that can be eaten anytime without any guilt feeling.

Natural Remedies for Diabetes

There are various types of therapies and remedies for diabetes treatment. Though the effect varies from person to person, they are more or less beneficial for a majority of diabetics. As a thumb rule, the more active you are the less prone you’ll be in developing diabetes. Additionally, there are various food items that are known to have diabetes curing capabilities.

Fenugreek

Cinnamon

Grape Seed Extracts

Olive Oil

Food Containing Vitamin C

Bitter Melon

Avocado Seed

Apples

Basil Leaves

Green Tea

Resveratrol

Magnesium Rich Food

