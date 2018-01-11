Find out what is colon cleansing and get information on colon cleansing facts, colon cleansing side effects, colon irrigation and colon cleansing methods here.

Though colon cleansing is a natural process, it often requires additional supplements, pills or colon cleansers to speed up the process especially in case of humans as we eat cooked food while animals eat raw food. What exactly is colon cleansing anyway? Is it really beneficial or necessary and what are the colon cleansing side effects? Let’s take a look at some of the most important and amazing colon cleansing facts and myths you might not be aware of.

What Is Colon Cleansing?

We eat a variety of foods in different forms. They are prepared by using special ingredients and recipes. Though some ingredients are necessary, there are many other taste enhancers, colors and seasonings that are actually not required by our digestive system. Our stomach processes the digestible food while the by-products and harmful elements are excreted by the body. However, some of the food, especially meat parts cannot be processed by the body’s natural system, remain undigested and start accumulating in some corner of the large intestine also known as colon.

Initially, this food deposit goes unnoticed or show mild symptoms of upset stomach. However, as a majority of people eat the same kind of food regularly, the food deposits start growing and they make the whole digestion systems sluggish. It results in accumulation of more food and the body stops digesting the regular quantity of food at a normal speed. That is when the real problem starts and cleansing is recommended for smooth functioning of not only the digestion system but also many other related organs.

History of Colon Cleansing

The practice of cleaning colon dates back to many ancient civilizations including Greece. In the US and other countries, it became popular after 1920 and remained a part of many treatments that cured colon and digestion related ailments. However, due to varied opinions about the process and side effects in many cases, the practice was stopped by a majority of people and even health practitioners started recommending alternative methods for treating colon related ailments. The jury is still out about the efficacy and importance of Colon Cleansing and various types of colon cleansers.

Is Colon Cleansing Really Effective or Necessary?

It all depends upon your health conditions and needs. Regular cleaning of large intestine helps in removing waste build-up to avoid toxin formation. Toxins reach our bloodstream and start showing the symptoms of their presence in the form of fatigue, flatulence, bloating, fat and weight gain. In fact this seems to one of the major reasons of obesity in the western world. If you always feel tired and your bowel movements are not regular or you feel constipated, then you might need colon cleansing at the earliest. However, it goes without saying everyone’s health needs are different therefore seeking an expert opinion from a medical practitioner is advisable .

Methods of Colon Cleansing

Taxing laxative is the easiest way to get rid of colon toxins and waste. However, laxatives are not recommended as you lose a lot of nutrients and other important body fluids in the process. Though such OTC drugs clean the colon, they might cause a lot of side effects among many people and result in other ailments.

Colon Irrigation

This is another method also known as colon hydrotherapy given by a trained medical practitioner. This process involves flushing of colon toxins and waste deposits by sending water into the patient’s body through the rectum. It requires hydrotherapic equipment and skilled professionals. However, not many people are comfortable with this process unless this become an absolute necessity and is prescribed by a health practitioner.

Natural Colon Cleaning

In recent times, many natural colon cleansers have hit the market. They promise fast effect and many additional health benefits such as weight loss and overall fitness. Many of them are combined with other supplements to replenish the loss of nutrients in the process. It is a no brainer that such products are worth trying and are usually free of side effects.

Originally posted 2015-10-07 01:42:53.