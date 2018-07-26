Colitis : Symptoms, Classification and Home remedies

Connect on Linked in

Colitis means an inflammation of large intestine. Colon means intestine and itis means inflammation. Inflammation is characterized by redness, pain and swelling.

Let us have a look at what is mean by colitis, its symptoms, classification and home remedies to treat colitis.

What is Colitis?



Types of Colitis:

Colitis is of two types namely acute colitis and chronic colitis. Colitis refers to the swelling of the colon.

Symptoms of the colitis:

Colitis shows the following symptoms

Abdominal pain

Diarrhoea

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Cramping

Bloating

Classification of colitis:

There are different types of colitis and are classified on the basis of etiology.

1. Autoimmune Colitis:

Autoimmune type consists of

Inflammatory bowel disease – It is a type of chronic colitis.

Ulcerative colitis – it is a chronic colitis affecting the large intestine.

Crohn’s disease – It is an inflammatory bowel disease leading to colitis. 2. Idiopathic Colitis: Idiopathic type consists of Microscopic colitis – This type of colitis is diagnosed microscopically by the examination of the affected colonic tissue.

Lymphocytic colitis

Collagenous colitis 3. Iatrogenic Colitis: Iatrogenic type consists of Diversion colitis

Chemical colitis 4. Vascular disease Colitis: Ischemic colitis is the only type present under vascular disease. 5. Infectious Colitis: Infectious colitis is present under this type of colitis ans is caused by infection. Treatment for Colitis: Infectious colitis can be treated by using anti-microbial agents. Autoimmune mediated colitis can be treated by using immuno suppressants. Severe colitis requires surgery in some cases. Some of the home remedies to treat colitis can be viewed in the below video.