Colitis : Symptoms, Classification and Home remedies

Colitis means an inflammation of large intestine. Colon means intestine and itis means inflammation. Inflammation is characterized by redness, pain and swelling.
Let us have a look at what is mean by colitis, its symptoms, classification and home remedies to treat colitis.
What is Colitis?
Colitis is an inflammation of the large intestine.
Types of Colitis:
Colitis is of two types namely acute colitis and chronic colitis. Colitis refers to the swelling of the colon.
Symptoms of the colitis:
Colitis shows the following symptoms
- Abdominal pain
- Diarrhoea
- Fatigue
- Loss of appetite
- Cramping
- Bloating
Classification of colitis:
There are different types of colitis and are classified on the basis of etiology.
1. Autoimmune Colitis:
Autoimmune type consists of
- Inflammatory bowel disease – It is a type of chronic colitis.
- Ulcerative colitis – it is a chronic colitis affecting the large intestine.
- Crohn’s disease – It is an inflammatory bowel disease leading to colitis.
2. Idiopathic Colitis:
Idiopathic type consists of
- Microscopic colitis – This type of colitis is diagnosed microscopically by the examination of the affected colonic tissue.
- Lymphocytic colitis
- Collagenous colitis
3. Iatrogenic Colitis:
Iatrogenic type consists of
- Diversion colitis
- Chemical colitis
4. Vascular disease Colitis:
Ischemic colitis is the only type present under vascular disease.
5. Infectious Colitis:
Infectious colitis is present under this type of colitis ans is caused by infection.
Treatment for Colitis:
Infectious colitis can be treated by using anti-microbial agents.
Autoimmune mediated colitis can be treated by using immuno suppressants.
Severe colitis requires surgery in some cases.