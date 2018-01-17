Did you know that high BP management can be done without taking pills? Did you know that lowering blood pressures can be done through Chaksu Seeds? So what are Chaksu Seeds, what are Chaksu Seeds benefits and how can they help in keeping your blood pressure under a check? Let’s find out if they are any good for lowering blood pressure!

Due to sudden increase in the number of chaksu seed buyers, the commercial cultivation of this medicinal plant is seriously being considered by farmers and those involved in the production of ayurvedic medicines. This is an Indian medicinal herb belonging to Caesalpiniaceae family of plants. Also known as Cassia Absus, Chaksu seeds have many medicinal properties making it one of the most sought after ayurvdic herbs that can be used in the form of decoction, powder and even juice.

Chaksu Seeds for Lowering Blood Pressure

What makes these seeds really popular, is their ability to lower blood pressure. Acting as a hypotensive agent, this humble seed works wonders for those looking to control their BP naturally. It is a strong anti bacterial agent and works as an astringent. It is also full of many phytochemicals such as alkaloids, essential fatty acids and sterols. It is available in the form of seeds and Chaksu oil.

How to Use Chaksu Seeds for Blood Pressure Management

It is a wonderful remedy for bringing down blood pressure to normal levels. Using Chasku seeds for this purpose is easy. All you need to do is grind 2-3 mg of Chaksu seeds and make a fine powder. Soak the powder overnight and the next day strain the liquid to remove the coarse particles. Your home remedy for blood pressure is ready. Drink this liquid once or twice a day and bring your BP to normal levels effortlessly.

Jasmezaaj Health Benefits – Medicinal Properties of Chaksu Seeds

These seeds are highly effective in treating common cough.

You can get rid of ring worms by mixing Jasmezaaj seed paste in oil and applying it directly over the affected area.

The same oil can be used for curing many skin diseases.

It is an effective home remedy for treating urinary bladder problems.

Suffering from purulent conjunctivitis? Use Chakus seeds to cure it fast.

Use Chakus seeds to cure it fast. Treating wounds and sores with Chaksu seeds is very common in various part of India.

Diuretic formulations are prepared by using this wonderful herbal plant seeds.

Eye lotions are prepared using Chaksu seeds.

It is an effective herbal treatment for eye ailments such as trachoma, ulcers, cataract and polyps.

Pus formation and watering of eyes and many other eye infections are treated with Chaksu seed based medicines.

Chaksu Synonyms

There are various other popular names of Chaksu in different parts of India. Lets take a look at some of it its synonyms

In Hindi Speaking Areas, it is known as Chaaksu.

In English, it is known as Chaksu seeds and Jasmejaaz.

It is called Chaksu in Sanskrit as well and also as Chakushya. In fact, the Hindi name has been derived from the original Sanskrit word.

In Tamil, it is popularly known as “Karun kanami”.

In Telugu, they are known as Chanupala vittulu.

In Bengali, it is called Chaakut.

Gujrati people call it Chimeru.

In most part of Kerala and the surrounding Malayalam speaking areas, it is known as Karinkolla.

No matter what you prefer to call these seeds, you’ll be immensely benefited by the herbal properties of this plant, its seeds and of course medicines prepared with it. However, make sure that you get real Chaksu seeds from reliable shops and use them as per the recommendations.

Originally posted 2015-10-18 16:42:51.