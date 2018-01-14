With age and increase in workload, our body parts, bones, joints and muscles and all others come under stress and strain and subsequently get affected by wear and tear.

Some of the common problems that one faces are neck pain, stiff neck, Cervical Spondylosis and much more. In this post we talk about Cervical Spondylosis symptoms and easy neck pain relief exercises.

Regular or frequent neck pain is a common condition faced by people who spend the whole day in front of computer. Our neck is essentially the upper part of spine known as cervical spine that has cervical disks to absorb shocks.

Additionally, there are bones, ligaments and muscles to support the movement of neck freely. Any abnormality, injury or inflammation can cause stiff neck or may be the beginning of Cervical Spondylosis.

Cervical Spondylosis Symptoms

Neck Pain

Inability to move or bend the neck freely

Pain radiating to arms and shoulders

Grinding sensation or noise from the neck while moving

Headache especially in the back of the head

Numbness or Tingling sensation in shoulders and arms

Loss of bowel control (less frequently)

Stiff Neck Causes | Cervical Spondylosis Reasons

In most cases, this pain vanishes after simple massage or using OTC drugs or ointments. However, you must seek immediate medical attention if there is no sign of relief or the pain starts radiating to shoulders and arms.

Bones, discs, joints and the overall spinal health start deteriorating with age and give rise to several bone and joint related issues such as arthritis, rheumatoid, sciatica etc. Once you are past 40 years of age, you need to visit your physician for regular health checkups that will include the check up bones as well. Though aging is one of reasons of neck pain, it is increasingly being noticed among the people in as early and late 20s and 30s as well. And the major cause of spodylosis among younger generation is wrong posture while at work. Or simply speaking wrong posture while working on a PC which is often unavoidable for a majority of urban working class population

Other Reasons that Cause Cervical Spondylosis

Neck Injuries

Activities that strain your neck such as lifting heavy loads

Keeping neck in an uncomfortable position for prolonged periods

Genes

Excessive Smoking

Sedentary lifestyle and obesity

Degenerative Diseases

Bone abnormalities

Unnecessary muscle strain due to any reasons such as sudden heavy lifting

When to Visit a Physician in Case of Neck Pain

Temporary pain may be caused due to neck injury to bad sleeping posture but if the pain persists despite giving your neck rest by sleeping in a comfortable position, it is time to consult a physio therapists or a qualified medical practitioner. Let’s take a look at some of the common symptoms of stiff neck.

Neck Pain Treatment

The best way for neck pain relief is to visit a physic-therapist and follow his advice. The diagnosis usually involves X-rays, MRIs, CT Scans and EMG to check the exact condition before medication. Depending upon the neck pain condition and overall health of the patient, medication is provided. Surprisingly various neck exercises work wonders in cervical spondylosis treatment. In fact, it is an important part of the treatment. You can also check out Baba Ramdev Neck Pain Yoga Exercises for natural treatment of neck pain.

Neck Pain Relief Exercises

Neck Stretching

Push your chin forward and tense your muscles. Hold it for 5 seconds and return back to normal position. Now push you head backwards while keeping your chin up to the maximum stretchable limits. Hold it for 5 seconds and then return to normal position. Repeat the whole exercise up to 5 times. The yogic version of the same exercise is Ushtrasana which mimics the same posture and is highly recommended as natural cure for cervical spondylosis.

Neck Tilting

As the name suggests, tilt your neck and touch your chest with the chin. Remain this position for 5 seconds and return back to normal position. Repeat 5 times.

Side to Side Neck Turning

Turn your head slowly to left till the maximum stretechable position is reached and the move it to right and hold at both the extreme point for 5 seconds. Repeat 5 to 10 times thrice a day minimum. Care should be taken that the movement is smooth without jerking.

Neck Rotation

Rotate your head in clockwise and anti clockwise direction alternatively. Your should try to touch your shoulders with ears without lifting the shoulders .Tilting your head to touch the shoulder is the key to best effects. Make sure that your eyes remain open while performing this exercise. Closing the eyes may lead to vision or eye sight related issues.

