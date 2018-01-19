In this health blog, know about the causes of coughing, common cough treatment and the home remedies for cough which are highly effective in relieving you from cough.

Is your cough really common cough? Or is it because of congestion or some other ailment in the air pipes? What is the main reason for coughing? It is due to an obstruction or irritation in the wind pipe (trachea), back of the mouth (pharynx ) or the bronchial tube, the body comes to reflex mode and we start coughing to get instant relief by blowing air through the throat. This obstruction is usually caused due to inhaling polluted air, smoking in any form or using sedatives. All of these obstruct the flow of air and the body takes the reflex action known as cough.

Common Cough Treatment

Cough treatment is essentially a way to clear the congestion by different means such as steam inhaling method or using hot drinks like tea to soothe affected area in the throat. Ginger tea, or a spoonful of ginger juice with a few drops of honey is an excellent homemade cough syrup. However, if the cough is persistent, the sooner you get yourself checked by a physician, the better. Persistent cough can be a sign of other serious issues which must be diagnosed quickly.

Causes of Coughing

It is sudden reflex that helps the body clear foreign objects, mucus, microbes and other irritants from the breathing passage.

Phases of Cough Reflex

Air is inhaled as a part of normal breathing.

Due to obstruction, body exhales against the closed glottis.

Air is released furiously from the lungs, by force opening the glottis while making a distinctive sound simultaneously.

The process is repeated until throat is clear enough to allow the passage of air smoothly.

Cough Home Remedies

Dip a few garlic cloves ( cut into thin slices) into honey and leave if aside for 3 hours after which you’ll see a thick juice accumulated at the bottom of the vessel. Take a spoonful of this juice and get rid of cough easily.

Cut thin slices of onion and dip them in honey. Take them out of the honey and leave aside for 4 hours. The resulting juice is a powerful home remedy for common cough. Consume one spoonful of onion honey juice throughout the day and cure cough in day or two.

Mix 1gram of white pepper with 250 grams of Misri. Make a fine powder of the mixture and add a teaspoonful of cream (Malai). Simply lick the powder throughout the day and say good bye to cough.

In half a cup of onion juice, mix two spoonful of honey. Consume this liquid for cough treatment and see the result within a day.

For persistent cough or congested chest, add two fresh betel leaves and 4 crushed peppercorns in 3 cups of boiling water. Let the water boil until its quantity is reduced to 1.5 cups of water. Strain the resulting liquid and keep aside. Consume this liquid twice a day after adding a teaspoonful of honey.

Put a few slices of onion in 10 ml of honey and leave it overnight. The next morning, remove the onions and and take the remaining honey, 1 teaspoonful thrice a day.

Eat radish regularly and drink pomegranate and fig juice.

These are some of the most popular home remedies for common cough. Care should be taken that any of the two methods are not tried simultaneously. Depending upon the severity and type of cough, you may take longer to get rid of cough.

Originally posted 2015-10-22 14:40:32.