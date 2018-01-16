Did you know that applying Camphor Oil to hair is one of the top Ayurvedic hair loss remedies? Find out why Camphor Oil is a perfect hair growth oil. Read the many Camphor Oil hair benefits and Camphor Oil uses in this post.

Suffering from hairloss? Looking for a natural remedy? if yes, then here is good news for you. In fact, a natural hair remedy is right in your kitchen in the form of Camphor Oil which is a kind of one-in all formula for various types of hair loss and related issues. Camphor oil is full of antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties. It also works as anti-fungal and anti-bacterial compound that improves the overall quality of hair. By using camphor oil regularly, you’ll notice a remarkable difference in the texture of your hair while getting rid of dandruff as well.

Where is Camphor Found

Steam distillation of Cinnamomum camphora is the most popular and convenient way to obtain camphor oil. The tree itself belongs to Lauraceae. Often, the oil is also known as Formosa oil of Camphor or rectified oil of camphor.

Large and evergreen trees of Camphor are mainly found in various parts of Eastern Asia including Taiwan, Formosa, Japan and of course China.

Camphor Oil Preparation

Small pieces of the wood and chips of the tree go through steam distillation process. The pressure of the distillation process is maintained at 80-100 psi. Crude natural camphor oils produced by this process is later purified by sublimation process. You’ll be surprised to know that in order to get 1 Kg of Camphor oil, approximately 40-50 Kg of chips and wood pieces are distilled. Camphor oil is a colorless liquid soluble in alcohol, ether and chloroform.

Crystalline solid granular mass of camphor is also known as flower of camphor. While burning, it releases smoky flame and a pleasant fragrance due to which, it is used in various religious functions as well. Natural camphor is dextrorotatory whereas its synthetic counterparts is racemic.

Camphor Oil Constituents:

Safrole

Acetaldehyde

Dipentene

Camphor Eugenol

D-Pentene

Eucalyptol

Cineole

Phellandrene

Camphor Oil Uses and Camphor Oil Benefits

As a Rubifacient

As a counter Irritant

As a flavoring agent in toothpastes and cosmetic products including soaps

As an effective solution for prevention of dry skin

For hair loss treatment

For making Camphor and for Hair Care

Camphor Oil for Hair Growth

In addition to working wonders for skin, Camphor is also effective in hair care. Just blend it with other oils and herbs and apply it on your scalp. It will boost hair growth and help you relax. Your stress level will improve remarkably. In order to get the maximum possible hair growth effect, you can add eggs or yogurt. However care should be taken that you do not use this on the areas with wounds or broken skin. It may lead to side effects, if camphor oil enters your body through the cuts or bruises.

