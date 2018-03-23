Beware of frequent heartburn as it may be warning sign of Stomach Cancer

Researchers revealed that heartburn could be a warning sign of stomach cancer as stomach cancer symptoms are often difficult to detect during the early stages and is mostly diagnosed at an advanced stage.

Stomach cancer is also known as gastric cancer and it does not show any symptoms at the start and is mostly diagnosed in advanced stages only, but frequent heartburn may be one of the sign of having stomach cancer.

Stomach Cancer Symptoms: Other stomach cancer symptoms include a painful tummy or sternum, you may feel full after eating small quantity of food and also a burning sensation during swallowing.

Stomach Cancer signs also include blood in stools, persistent indigestion and difficulty in breathing frequently.

Stomach Cancer is most common in people aged above 75 years and men, smokers, people of Asia, South Africa or Belarusian descent are more likely to develop the gastric cancer.

Eating lot of salty foods and meats increases the risk of developing stomach cancer along with alcohol abuse and no exercise.

Stomach cancer can develop in any part of stomach but treatment varies depending on the size of tumour and its location.

Stomach Cancer Treatment: Stomach cancer treatment include chemotherapy, Chemoradiotherapy, biotherapy and surgery. Small tumours can be removed by surgery but big tumours require combination of treatments.

Originally posted 2017-12-01 13:52:24.