If you have not heard of or had a chance to use Bentonite clay – this article will open your eyes to just a few of the uses of this healing clay. Bentonite clay can be used externally or internally, and has only great effects on your body.

This powerful detoxifying clay is currently making a marked impact in the natural wellness beauty trends. When you have looked your fill of our natural beauty trends, take a break and try out a few Australian sports betting sites to find a different type of fun.

This popular clay is named after the largest deposit found naturally in Fort Benton Wyoming, and is made of minerals like iron, sodium, calcium and magnesium and is formed out of volcanic ash.

How does Bentonite Clay work ?

Toxins enter our bodies every day from any sources, even more so in modern times with our exposure to the chemicals found in products we use day to day. Bentonite clay works to detoxify the body by drawing out the toxins from your body. When you ingest the many minerals found in Bentonite, the body absorbs these as nutrients that we need. It’s not a superstition either, it is science at its best.

The benefits of Bentonite are mainly down to its ability to create an electrical charge when it is mixed with a liquid. This charge then binds with the toxins and can be removed.

Uses of Bentonite Clay :

Unclogging and Shrink Pores

Clogged pores are a common issue for many people, whether you have oily skin or not. By making a mask of Bentonite and water with a dash of lime juice, you can shrink the size of your pores and keep your face clean and blemish free. Apply this mask to your face and leave for 30 minutes, as it dries you will feel it tighten on your face. Rinse your face with warm water and gently towel dry – repeat this mask twice a week to help reduce your pores and keep your face fresh.

Draw out toxins

With its strong negative electrical charge, Bentonite clay is perfect for withdrawing toxins from your body. The Clays negative electrical charge will bond to the positive charge of any toxin in your skin and is therefore removable.

Exfoliation

Exfoliating your face is very important and using the many chemical filled products offered commercially can often do more damage in the long term than good. By using a Bentonite clay mask you get a natural exfoliation without the harsh chemicals modern exfoliates offer.

Mix the Bentonite with Apple Cider Vinegar to create your scrub, apply the paste to your face and rub in gentle. Remove the clay with warm water and dry gently with a towel. You could add moisture to your skin after this exfoliation by using a natural coconut oil to keep you skin healthy.

Bath detox

By adding ¼ of a cup of Bentonite to your bath as well as a drop or two of lavender oil, you can enjoy a relaxing and detoxifying bath. This will draw toxins out of your skin, leaving your skin refreshed and smooth.

Toothpaste

By mixing a bit of Bentonite clay with your toothpaste, you can easily make a natural detoxifying toothpaste that will draws toxins out of your oral cavity. Or you could mix it with water instead and use it as a detoxifying mouthwash.