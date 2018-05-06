Amazing uses of lavender oil for face, skin and hair

Lavender oil is a volatile oil with many benefits and can be used for skin, face and hair. Know about lavender oil source and distribution, chemical constituents and lavender oil benefits and uses.

Source and Distribution of Lavender:

Lavender oil is the volatile oil obtained by the steam distillation of fresh flowering tops of Lavandula officinalis of the family Labiatae. It is called as comman lavendor. This is also known as true or common lavender.

It is found in the hilly regions of Europe. Chaix is the most superior variety of all lavender plants. The other variety known as Lavandula stoechas is also used for the extraction of the oil. It is known as French lavender.

This lavender is found in Portugal and in Mediterranean region. It is also cultivated in India. It is a colourless or yellow liquid with characteristic pleasant aroma.

Chemical constituents of Lavender:

Lavender oil contains mainly esters, as linalyl acetate and also linalool, pinene, geraniol and cineol.

Lavender Oil uses | Lavender oil benefits

Aromatic

Carminative

Flavouring agent in perfumery and cosmetics.

This oil helps in healing sting bites.

Lavender Oil is used for hair growth.

Lavender Oil can be applied on the skin for treating acne and smoothens the skin.

Lavender oil can be applied on skin, face and hair.