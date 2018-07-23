Amazing Coconut oil benefits for skin, hair and health

Coconut oil is widely used oil as it has many applications and there are many surprising benefits of coconut oil.

Let us check out the different ways in which coconut oil can be used. Coconut oil has been in use in India for generations because of its different health benefits.

Coconut oil for oral health – Oil pulling

Have you ever wondered coconut oil is helpful for oral health. Coconut oil is widely used for oil pulling, which is an ancient Ayurvedic ritual in which you swish oil around in your mouth for around 20 minutes and later spit the oil out.

Oil pulling helps to remove oral bacteria that in turn help in prevention of many diseases in and around the gums. So oil pulling has to be done using coconut oil thrice a week to keep your gums healthy.

Coconut oil acts as natural moisturizer

Coconut oil works as a natural moisturizer and is helpful in treating dead skin and also enhances complexion. Coconut oil does not have any side effects and so it can be used to treat many skin problems like psoriasis, dermatitis, eczema and skin burns.

Coconut oil removes stretch marks

Coconut oil is also helpful to remove stretch marks and for enhancing epidermis to prevent cellulite. Coconut oil can also be used to prevent chapped lips and for this apply few drops of coconut oil on lips regularly.

Coconut oil for hair care

We all know that coconut oil is applied on hair to enhance hair growth. It is extremely beneficial for hair growth and also adds shine to the hair strands. Massaging your scalp with coconut oil for just 5 minutes enhances circulation in the body and also replenishes the lost nutrients. You can keep your hair dandruff free by regularly massaging with coconut oil.

Coconut oil for joint pain

Coconut oil can be applied to reduce pain in arthritis as it improves the ability to absorb calcium and magnesium in the bones due to Pitta Vruddhi in Ayurveda.

Coconut oil for weight loss

Oil extracted from fresh coconut meat contains more medium chain fatty acids than other coconut oils. These MCFAs are easily oxidized lipids and will not be stored in adipose tissue like long chain fatty acids. So coconut oil with MCFAs can be used as an ideal source for weight loss.

Coconut oil for immunity

Coconut oil is a rich source of antimicrobial lipids like capric acid and lauric acid with antibacterial and antifungal properties. Triglycerides in coconut oil will be broken down to free fatty acids and glycerol, by the micro flora in the gut, which will have immune strengthening effects.

Coconut oil for cooking

We know that coconut oil is a dietary oil and is least vulnerable to oxidation and can be used for cooking. Coconut oil melting point is 76 Fahrenheit and is a white solid fat below 25 degrees Celsius and clear liquid above that temperature.

Coconut oil for diabetes management

Coconut oil also helps in controlling blood sugar level by improving the insulin secretion. It also promotes the effective utilization of blood glucose, thus managing diabetes.

Coconut oil for stress relief

Coconut oil eliminates fatigue and makes you fresh and relaxed with its soothing effect. Coconut oil gives you relief from stress as it is loaded with antioxidant properties.

Coconut oil for digestion

Coconut oil helps the body to absorb fat-soluble vitamins, minerals and amino acids and is great for digestion, as it can prevent various stomach and digestion related problems.

Coconut oil for bone health

Coconut oil has the ability to absorb magnesium and calcium, which are the important minerals in the body and are required for the development of bones.

Coconut oil for heart health

Coconut oil is rich in saturated fat, that converts bad cholesterol to good cholesterol. So include a tsp of coconut oil in your diet to change the ratio of HDL to LDL, that in turn lowers the chance of developing heart problems.